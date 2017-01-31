Home / Obituaries / Johnny Ledford, age 74 of Norris

Johnny Ledford, age 74 of Norris

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Johnny Ledford, age 74 of Norris passed away January 19, 2017 at Physicians Regional Medical Center. Johnny was born June 24, 1942 in Cherokee, North Carolina to the late J.D. and Lillian Ledford. Johnny worked for Delta Air Lines as an aircraft mechanic/supervisor and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Johnny is survived by:
Loving wife of 53 years………… Brenda Ledford
Sisters…………….. Jean & husband David Wisegerber
Brenda & husband Cal Ralston
Brothers………… Bobby & wife Pat Ledford
Dean & Michelle Ledford
Several nieces and nephews

Johnny was loved by many in Norris and surrounding counties. His main goal in life was helping others and had many friends that will miss him deeply.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, or Local Veterans. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kathleen Raines Clark, age 83, of Oliver Springs

Kathleen Raines Clark, age 83, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away January 24, 2017 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved