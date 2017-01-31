Johnny Ledford, age 74 of Norris passed away January 19, 2017 at Physicians Regional Medical Center. Johnny was born June 24, 1942 in Cherokee, North Carolina to the late J.D. and Lillian Ledford. Johnny worked for Delta Air Lines as an aircraft mechanic/supervisor and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Johnny is survived by:

Loving wife of 53 years………… Brenda Ledford

Sisters…………….. Jean & husband David Wisegerber

Brenda & husband Cal Ralston

Brothers………… Bobby & wife Pat Ledford

Dean & Michelle Ledford

Several nieces and nephews

Johnny was loved by many in Norris and surrounding counties. His main goal in life was helping others and had many friends that will miss him deeply.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, or Local Veterans. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com