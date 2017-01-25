Jo Anne Johnston Zody, 70, of Clinton

Longtime Clinton resident Jo Anne Johnston Zody passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at the age of 70. She had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in late August.

Born in Nashville on October 21, 1946, she was the oldest child of Jesse and Eva Harmon Johnston. The family moved to Knoxville when she was a child, and she graduated from Powell High School. When Jo Anne was a young adult, the Johnstons moved to Kokomo, Indiana, where she met William Carl (Bill) Zody, and they were married on July 13, 1968, in Kokomo.

Bill and Jo Anne returned to Clinton to raise their family, which grew to include two sons, William Stevan (Bill) and Michael Aaron. She retired from Clinton Elementary School and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Clinton, where she took great pleasure in her Sunday School class. She also loved her book club and the friends she made there. Jo Anne also enjoyed sewing and travel. Perhaps her most treasured role was that of Momma Jo to her grandchildren Garrett Stevan, Tara Brooks and Annabelle Quinn.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Zody; her sons Bill (Jessica Heatherly) Zody of Powell and Michael (Shawna Dixon) Zody of Mount Juliet; and her three grandchildren Garrett, Tara and Annabelle. Also surviving are a sister, Martha Deborah Johnston, of Oak Ridge; and a brother, Dr. Tom Johnston of Nashville, his wife, Jennifer Plant Johnston, and special nieces and nephew, Elizabeth, Kate and Will Johnston. Other survivors include as well as many other relatives and friends. Frank and Joyce Zody of Kokomo, Indiana; Margaret Hinkle of Peru, Indiana; Elzena Zody Wagner of Huntsville, Alabama; Rex Zody of Kokomo, Indiania; Bob and Irene Zody Ruhl of Columbus, Ohio; Gary and Terry Zody of Kokomo, Indiana; Joe Zody of Kokomo, Indiana and Annie Zody, Denver, Indiana.

Jo Anne’s family expresses their sincere thanks to the staff at NHC Oak Ridge, who cared for her the last few weeks.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Her funeral service will follow her visitation with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 am, Saturday and go in procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church Clinton, Christian Service Center, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com