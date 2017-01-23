Jacksboro election taking shape

The deadline to qualify as a candidate in the April 1st election in the town of Jacksboro was Thursday. Barring anyone removing their name from consideration later this week, the ballot has taken shape.

June Forstner is the lone candidate running for mayor, as incumbent Jack Cannon is not seeking re-election. Forstner currently serves as an Alderman.

Fellow Alderman Avery Burden is also not seeking another term, so there are two vacancies on the Board—Burden’s and Forstner’s. Three candidates will vie for those seats and they are: Shayne Green, JC Miller and Jerri Starrett.

Election Day in Jacksboro is Saturday April 1st. The deadline to register to vote in time to take part in that election is March 2nd.

Call the Campbell County Election Commission for information at 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.