Home / Obituaries / Ina Ruth Bullock, age 78 of Lake City

Ina Ruth Bullock, age 78 of Lake City

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Ina Ruth Bullock, age 78 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the UT Medical Center. Ina was born on December 16, 1938 in Fonde, KY to the late Herbert E. and Rosetta Ingle Smith. Ina was a member of Fraterville Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and painting pictures.
Survivors include:
 
Husband                       Billy Bullock                                               Lake City
 
Sons                             Tim Allen and Rosa                                 Clinton
                                      Billy Bullock Jr. and Renee                     Lake City
 
Brother                          Larry Smith                                                         Knoxville
 
Grandchildren              Jordon, Aalliah, and Madison Allen
                                      Allie, Holly, and Cody Bullock
 
Several loving nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
 
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Sweat and Rev. Danny Buchanan officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
 
You can also visit Ina’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Arnold Golden, age 75 of Lake City

Arnold Golden, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on January 16, 2017 surrounded by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved