Huge Magnet Mills closeout sale continues!

The old Magnet Mills building in Clinton is being cleaned out in preparation for demolition. Everything must go! They have lots of antiques, plus restaurant equipment such as booths, tables, stainless steel refrigerators and freezers, plus lots of odds and ends. If you want it, they probably have it and everything must go.

They’ve also got used bricks for $50 for a pickup truck load.

Located next to the CVS in Clinton on Seivers Boulevard, turn at the entrance next to the bridge.

They are open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 am to 5 pm. Call John for more information at 865-387-5643.