HS hoops: Thursday scores, Friday schedule

Here is a look at Thursday night’s limited high school basketball action:
Campbell County girls 69 Bell County (KY) 45
Carter girls 72 Gibbs 18…Carter boys 61 Gibbs 58
Halls girls 56 Austin-East 47…Austin-East boys 57 Halls 44
Powell girls 41 Central 7…Powell boys 49 Central 46
Here is Friday’s schedule of action:
Clinton at Oak Ridge (F&F FCP, updates during Primetime, live and full at 7:00)
Anderson County at Powell
Campbell County at Karns
Jellico at Oliver Springs
Gibbs at Central
Harriman at Midway
Rockwood at Tellico Plains
Scott County at Kingston
Sunbright at Oneida
Coalfield at Wartburg