HS hoops: Thursday scores, Friday schedule

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 39 Views

Here is a look at Thursday night’s limited high school basketball action:

Campbell County girls 69 Bell County (KY) 45

Carter girls 72 Gibbs 18…Carter boys 61 Gibbs 58

Halls girls 56 Austin-East 47…Austin-East boys 57 Halls 44

Powell girls 41 Central 7…Powell boys 49 Central 46

Here is Friday’s schedule of action:

Clinton at Oak Ridge (F&F FCP, updates during Primetime, live and full at 7:00)

Anderson County at Powell

Campbell County at Karns

Jellico at Oliver Springs

Gibbs at Central

Harriman at Midway

Rockwood at Tellico Plains

Scott County at Kingston

Sunbright at Oneida

Coalfield at Wartburg

