Homecoming #2: Gaylor back in Orange & Black

Jim Harris Featured, Local News, Local Sports

Friday marked another homecoming for Clinton High School football, as it was announced that former head coach Jim Gaylor is returning to CHS, joining the staff of new coach Randy McKamey.

The 60-year-old Gaylor will serve as a part-time assistant coach and adviser for the Dragons under McKamey, who was hired last month to replace Josh Kerr, who resigned after a 1-9 2016 campaign.

Gaylor served as Clinton’s head coach from 1991 through 1998, compiling a 56-24 record and leading the Dragons to their only state championship game appearance in 1992.

After leaving CHS, Gaylor served as defensive coordinator under George Quarles at Maryville from 1999 to the second week of the 2015 season, when he stepped away for health reasons. All the Rebels did during that time was win 11 state titles.

Clinton has been fairly buzzing with excitement since McKamey’s hire was announced in December and that buzz has only continued to grow with last week’s announcement and the decision earlier this month by the Anderson County School Board to approve construction of a multi-sport facility at CHS that has been in the works for a couple of years now. Find out more about the project and how you can get involved at www.chsontherise.com.

That said, welcome home, Jim Gaylor!

