Holiday hoops round-up

High school basketball’s regular season resumes tonight (Tuesday January 3rd) but let’s wrap up the rest of last week’s tournament action.

Friday in Harriman, Wartburg’s girls blew out Clinton 57-28. In Maryville, the Campbell County lady Cougars took third at the Renasant Bank Classic by beating Oneida 52-36. The Anderson County Lady Mavs finished 8th in Maryville after falling to Cloudland Friday 46-44. The Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic in Greeneville by beating South Greene 51-41 on Friday but lost the championship game Saturday to Bradley Central 63-32.

In other girls’ action from Friday:

Lookout Valley 29 Harriman 28

Jackson County 62 Midway 44

Rockwood 39 Oakdale 32

Coalfield 62 Tellico Plains 60

Dresden 42 Kingston 32

Oliver Springs 38 St. Benedict (FL) 34

Sunbright 55 Sweetwater 52

William Blount 67 Maryville 42

In boys’ action last week, Wayne downed Oak Ridge 53-47 on Friday in Bristol at the Arby’s Classic.

Elsewhere:

Oliver Springs 70 Midway 66

Harriman 77 Oneida 55

Harriman 64 McMinn County 53

Oakdale 50 Rockwood 43

Kingston 77 Rhea County 75

Coalfield 82 Cumberland County 78

Wartburg 68 North Greene 66

Maryville 53 Fulton 46