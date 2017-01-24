Home / Featured / High school hoops scores, schedules, polls

High school hoops scores, schedules, polls

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 32 Views

Checking the Monday night high school basketball scoreboard:

Oak Ridge girls 36 Halls 29…Oak Ridge boys 108 Halls 56 (OR’s Taijon Jones 32 points)

Campbell County girls 58 Gibbs 18…Campbell County boys 67 Gibbs 41

Coalfield girls 54 Oliver Springs 53…Oliver Springs boys 79 Coalfield 71

Meigs County girls 64 Midway 40…Meigs County boys 78 Midway 37

The Tennessee high school basketball polls for this week were released on Monday.

In the Class AAA girls’ poll, Bearden is #3, Oak Ridge is #6, Morristown West is #8 and Cumberland County cracks the top 10 at #10.

In the AA girls’ poll, Gatlinburg-Pittman is #6.

In the AAA boys’ poll, Oak Ridge is #2 behind Memphis East, while Karns remains #8.

In Class AA, Catholic’s boys are #1 and Fulton is #4.

In Class A, Harriman stays at #6 with Grace Christian tied for #7. Those teams square off tonight in Knoxville.

Here is the rest of Tuesday’s schedule:

WYSH/WQLA Fox & Farley Full Court Press features Campbell County at Clinton, with updates during Trading Time Primetime and complete coverage beginning at 7:00 from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High.

Elsewhere, Oak Ridge visits Anderson County, Oliver Springs hosts Sequoyah, Jellico is home for Oneida, Powell travels to Karns, Rockwood plays host to Greenback, Kingston is home for CAK, Wartburg hits the road for Oakdale and Coalfield travels to Sunbright.

