High school hoops regular season resumes

Here is a look at this week’s high school basketball schedule:
Tuesday January 3rd
(Fox & Farley Full Court Press) Powell at Clinton
Campbell County at Anderson County
Karns at Oak Ridge
Midway at Harriman
Jellico at Oneida
Oliver Springs at Wartburg
Oakdale at Sunbright
Central at Scott County
Coalfield at William Blount
Friday January 6th
(F&F FCP) Clinton at Anderson County
Campbell County at Gibbs
Halls at Oak Ridge
Coalfield at Oliver Springs
Jellico at Wartburg
Concord Christian at Grace Christian
Rockwood at Harriman
Meigs County at Midway
Central at Powell
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County
Catholic at Kingston
Sunbright at Oneida
Oakdale at Scott County