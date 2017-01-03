Home / Featured / High school hoops regular season resumes

High school hoops regular season resumes

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 52 Views

Here is a look at this week’s high school basketball schedule:

Tuesday January 3rd

(Fox & Farley Full Court Press) Powell at Clinton

Campbell County at Anderson County

Karns at Oak Ridge

Midway at Harriman

Jellico at Oneida

Oliver Springs at Wartburg

Oakdale at Sunbright

Central at Scott County

Coalfield at William Blount

Friday January 6th

(F&F FCP) Clinton at Anderson County

Campbell County at Gibbs

Halls at Oak Ridge

Coalfield at Oliver Springs

Jellico at Wartburg

Concord Christian at Grace Christian

Rockwood at Harriman

Meigs County at Midway

Central at Powell

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County

Catholic at Kingston

Sunbright at Oneida

Oakdale at Scott County

 

