GSMNP completes Foundation Document

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff recently completed a Foundation Document that outlines the park’s core purpose and significance, most important resources and values, and interpretive themes that tell the park’s important stories. The document, along with a 4-page summary overview, is now available on the park’s website at https://nps.gov/grsm/learn/management.

“I appreciate the park staff, partners, and local communities for all of the hard work that went into the development of this document, which helps provide focus on core park values and purpose for not only this group of park managers, but for those in the future,” said Park Superintendent Cassius Cash.

The Foundation Document is not a decision-making document and does not include actions or management strategies, but rather describes a shared understanding of what is most important about the park to help provide guidance for future management and planning decisions. The document defines the core significance of the park to “preserve a vast expanse of the southern Appalachian Mountains ecosystem including its scenic beauty, extraordinary diversity of natural resources, and rich human history, and provides opportunities for the enjoyment and inspiration of present and future generations.”

For more information about National Park Service Foundation Documents, please visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/foundationDocuments.cfm.