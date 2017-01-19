Governor proposes gas tax increase, grocery tax decrease

Wednesday in Nashville, Governor Bill Haslam proposed legislation aimed at whittling down a $10 billion backlog of state transportation projects.

The proposal, officially called the “Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy”–or IMPROVE Act—calls for the first increase in the state’s gas tax since 1989 but also advocates a half-percent decrease to the sales tax on groceries.

In addition to increasing the tax on gasoline by seven cents and the tax on diesel fuel by 12 cents, the governor’s plan would institute new fees on electric vehicles and rental cars in Tennessee as well as increase regular passenger vehicle registration fees by an average of $5 per vehicle. The plan would also eliminate a loophole in state law that allows passengers to have open containers of alcohol in a vehicle if the driver is not drinking. That loophole prevents Tennessee from using $18 million in federal money each year on road construction projects.

The taxes on gas and diesel fuel would generate an additional $227.8 million a year for TDOT, with cities receiving shares of a $39 million increase in revenue and counties receiving $78 million. Under the governor’s proposal, city and county governments could then use those funds to pay for local road projects.

To balance the gas tax increase and the fee increases, the governor’s plan also proposes decreasing the state sales tax on groceries from the current rate of five percent by half a percentage point to 4.5%. The proposal also calls for $113 million in cuts to the state’s franchise and excise taxes paid by businesses and further reductions on the Hall Income Tax, which is a tax on earnings from investments, which the legislature last year voted to phase out by 2022.

Haslam says that while the state’s general revenue fund is paid for mostly by Tennessee citizens, under his plan, the state’s transportation fund would be bolstered by everyone who uses Tennessee roads, including those from outside the state.

Tennessee currently has a backlog of some 960 transportation projects, an estimated $10 billion worth, in all 95 counties of the state that are awaiting funding. State law prohibits the state from borrowing money to pay for road projects, instead calling for all projects to be paid for when funds are available. Supporters of the proposal include Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally of Oak Ridge, who in a statement released after Haslam’s announcement said “this plan addresses our transportation funding dilemma in a way that makes sense and still reduces the overall tax burden on our citizens,” adding, “This plan eases the tax burden on our manufacturers allowing them create jobs that Tennesseans need. The plan also takes another bite out of the food tax which gives our working and middle class citizens a tax break on the everyday necessities of life. For Tennessee’s economic growth to continue we must have the infrastructure to support it. This plan attacks the funding issue in a responsible way.” McNally also said that he looks forward to a “spirited debate” on the proposal in both houses of the State Legislature.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the below statement following Governor Haslam’s announcement of the IMPROVE Act:

“Governor Haslam’s proposal does what Republicans do consistently: It cuts taxes. This plan addresses our transportation funding dilemma in a way that makes sense and still reduces the overall tax burden on our citizens. In just the past few years, we have repealed the gift tax, eliminated the death tax, reduced the sales tax on food and begun the phase out the Hall Income Tax. Governor Haslam’s plan unveiled today does even more to reduce the overall tax burden on our citizens. This plan eases the tax burden on our manufacturers allowing them create jobs that Tennesseans need. The plan also takes another bite out of the food tax which gives our working and middle class citizens a tax break on the everyday necessities of life. For Tennessee’s economic growth to continue we must have the infrastructure to support it. This plan attacks the funding issue in a responsible way. I appreciate Governor Haslam bringing forth this proposal. I look forward to a spirited debate on the merits in the House and the Senate.”