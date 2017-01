The Tennessee Small Business Development Center will offer a free workshop on February 8 on how to do business with the government.

The government contracting seminar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, February 8. It’s at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, which is at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. You may register by calling (865) 483-2668 or sending an email to jbangs@tsbdc.org.