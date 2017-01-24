Home / Featured / Gaylor, McKamey on ‘AYN’ Friday

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

Last Friday, Clinton High School announced that former head football coach Jim Gaylor had been hired as a part-time assistant coach and adviser on new coach Randy McKamey’s staff.

Gaylor led Clinton to its only state title game appearance in 1992 and later served as defensive coordinator at Maryville for 16 seasons, helping the Rebels win 11 state championships during that time.

The community has long been clamoring for Gaylor’s return, and the stars aligned last week to make that happen.

Tune in to “Ask Your Neighbor” this Friday January 27th at 10 am as we will be joined in studio by Coach Randy McKamey and Coach Jim Gaylor. We will talk to Randy about the rest of his coaching staff and talk to Jim about what led him out of retirement and back to Clinton.

That’s Friday at 10 on “Ask your Neighbor.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

