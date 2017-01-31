Fixture in Campbell education passes suddenly

Longtime Campbell County schools employee Steve Rutherford passed away suddenly at a Knoxville hospital on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Rutherford spent 31 years with the school system as a teacher, an administrator and as the Campbell County High School football coach in 1988 and 1989, a stint that earned him the distinction of being the first former Cougar to lead the football program. He had been serving as the the system’s Special Projects Coordinator at the time of his death.

Steve Rutherford was just 54 years old. We join with the rest of the Campbell County community in sending our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and co-workers of Steve Rutherford as well as to the hundreds, if not thousands, of young lives he touched over the past three decades.