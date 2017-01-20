Home / Community Bulletin Board / First Responders to be recognized Sunday

First Responders to be recognized Sunday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 42 Views

The annual First Responders Recognition Service will be held on Sunday January 22nd at First Baptist Church of La Follette, beginning at 11 am.

The service will be followed by a dinner in the church Fellowship Hall. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wine festival coming to Oak Ridge this spring

Adventure Anderson County and Explore Oak Ridge are happy to announce the very first waterfront Nine …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved