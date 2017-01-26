F&F FCP presents special Thursday edition

Tune in Thursday at 7:30 pm (right after Bloom Into Health) on WYSH & WQLA for a special Thursday night edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

Tonight, the Lady Dragons have the night off, but the Dragon boys will be looking to sink the Farragut Admirals.

The Dragons traveled to Farragut on December 12th and lost 61-51, but since then both teams’ seasons have taken similar courses. The Dragons are 7-13 and coming off a tough loss at home Tuesday to Campbell County while Farragut enters tonight’s tilt with a record of 7-10, also coming off a loss on Tuesday night to Lenoir City.

Our coverage from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium begins tonight at 7:30 pm.