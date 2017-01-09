Home / Community Bulletin Board / Engineering Better Reader rescheduled for January 13th

Engineering Better Reader rescheduled for January 13th

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

Engineering Better Readers at Briceville Elementary School has been rescheduled for this Friday January 13th at 9 am.

The goal of the program is to inspire students to become avid readers at a young age.   There will be an appearance by Paul Revere who is scheduled to arrive via a time machine!  Here’s how it works. Schnabel Engineering and the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation will once again sponsor the program. Students read books and pass comprehension tests, for which they are awarded points. Students save their points to purchase prizes, which might include Xbox, Play Station 4, tablets, Nintendo DS, iPods, Legos Minecraft, scooters, and balls. We pretty much bribe the students to read — AND IT WORKS! See previous kick-off at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/EBRkickoffJan2016.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

