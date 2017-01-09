Engineering Better Reader rescheduled for January 13th

Engineering Better Readers at Briceville Elementary School has been rescheduled for this Friday January 13th at 9 am.

The goal of the program is to inspire students to become avid readers at a young age. There will be an appearance by Paul Revere who is scheduled to arrive via a time machine! Here’s how it works. Schnabel Engineering and the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation will once again sponsor the program. Students read books and pass comprehension tests, for which they are awarded points. Students save their points to purchase prizes, which might include Xbox, Play Station 4, tablets, Nintendo DS, iPods, Legos Minecraft, scooters, and balls. We pretty much bribe the students to read — AND IT WORKS! See previous kick-off at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/EBRkickoffJan2016.htm.