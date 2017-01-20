Home / Obituaries / Elwin Leroy Miller, age 90 of Clinton

Elwin Leroy Miller, age 90 of Clinton

Elwin Leroy Miller, age 90 of Clinton passed away on January 20, 2017.  Elwin was born November 4, 1926 in Wichita, Kansas to the late Ray and Mildred Miller.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Gerald Miller; sister, Billie Jean Blue.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 71 years………..    Joyce Miller of Clinton

Daughters……………………………… Linda Joyce Erdman & husband Erich of FL

                              Mary Kathleen Milbourn of Clinton

10 Grandchildren

8 Great Grandchildren

Sister…………………………….             Marilyn Schonver of KS

 

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

