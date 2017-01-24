Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), age 76, of Norris

Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), age 76, resident of Norris, TN passed away at home January 19th, 2017 due to long standing health issues. She is survived by her beloved twin sister Nan and sister-in-law Barbara, of Somers, NY; husband, Rev. Gene R. Perry of Norris, TN; son, Glenn Gardner of Hyattsville, MD; daughter, Nancy F. Gardner of Brooklyn, NY; step-sons Christopher of Pensacola, FL, Timothy of Walkerstown, NC, and Charles Perry of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter Christilia of Denver, CO; the dearest of friends, Jenny Williams of Knoxville, TN whose loving care allowed Annie to continue living at home, independently; and lastly the next door neighbors, George & Susan Miceli who acted as her flesh and blood guardian angels.

A long-time member of the Mystery Writers of America, she was nominated for their prestigious Edgar Allen Poe Award in 1975. She wrote weekly humor columns for The Brunswick Citizen for 27 years and for the Lexington Park Enterprise for 10 years. Since 2007, Ms. Perry, up until her death, regularly wrote humor-based reviews of books pulled from all genres of literature for publication in The Norris Bulletin. True to her self-deprecating ways, she wrote them for years without attribution until her last editor prevailed upon her to write under the banner of “Annie’s Reviews.” She felt her articles were her anonymous gift to the community. As an additional gift, she would purchase in hard cover all of the books that she intended to review so she could then donate them one-by-one to the Norris Community Library. Countless books on the local library shelves can be traced right back to Ms. Perry’s generosity.

Nevertheless, her editor never could convince her to reveal herself as the person who crafted The Norris Bulletin’s weekly cryptograms. Perhaps she wanted anonymity so that none of her cryptogram-addicted followers would know precisely who had been bedeviling their brains for all of these years. But now the secret is out!

Annie lived a life filled with much adversity and yet stayed positive, kind and loving toward others right to the end. She stayed truly grateful for the basic gift of life, but especially for her final sixteen years that followed a problematic but life-saving surgery in 2000.

Doing justice to anyone in their final obituary is daunting, but Annie’s past pastor, retired Rev. Keith Haverkamp, has summarized her life perfectly: “Annie was a remarkable woman who left an impact on many with her wit, intelligence, insight and writing. In her own humble way, she was remarkable.”

Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN. Funeral services will be held immediately after the 7:00pm closing of visitation hours. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com