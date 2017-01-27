Dragons fall on Thursday 54-40

Farragut boys 54 Clinton 40…Nick Rogers scored 22 points for visiting Farragut (8-10) as the Admirals completed a season sweep of the Dragons. Clinton (7-14) was led by Demarea Whitt’s 11 points, but could not overcome a sluggish start on the offensive end. Clinton is off until Tuesday January 31st, when the Dragons and Lady Dragons host Central in a District doubleheader.
Aside from Clinton (which has the night off), there is a full slate of games across East Tennessee on this Friday night.
Anderson County at Karns
Gibbs at Oak Ridge
Central at Campbell County
Jellico at Lynn Camp (KY)
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
Powell at Halls
Midway at Meigs County
Grace Christian at Rockwood
Pigeon Forge at Union County
Harriman at Kingston
Wartburg at Sunbright
Oneida at Oakdale