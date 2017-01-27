Home / Featured / Dragons fall on Thursday 54-40

Jim Harris

Farragut boys 54 Clinton 40…Nick Rogers scored 22 points for visiting Farragut (8-10) as the Admirals completed a season sweep of the Dragons. Clinton (7-14) was led by Demarea Whitt’s 11 points, but could not overcome a sluggish start on the offensive end. Clinton is off until Tuesday January 31st, when the Dragons and Lady Dragons host Central in a District doubleheader.

Aside from Clinton (which has the night off), there is a full slate of games across East Tennessee on this Friday night.

Anderson County at Karns

Gibbs at Oak Ridge

Central at Campbell County

Jellico at Lynn Camp (KY)

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

Powell at Halls

Midway at Meigs County

Grace Christian at Rockwood

Pigeon Forge at Union County

Harriman at Kingston

Wartburg at Sunbright

Oneida at Oakdale

