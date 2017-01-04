Dorothy “Dot” Louise DeBord, age 89, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at The Bridge of Rockwood. She was born April 19, 1927 in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a charter member of Central Baptist Church where she taught the Adult Sunday school class and remained very active in church activities as long as her health permitted. She assisted with Training Union at both Central Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Kingston in earlier years. She was a fifty year Beloved Sister of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order of The Eastern Star. Dot was a retired dental assistant who had worked for Dr. Hugh Piper in Farragut, as well as for Dr. Williams in Harriman. She enjoyed time spent as Senior leader in activities at the Kingston Community Center. Some of her most memorable times were those spent traveling to various places with dear friends and especially trips to the beach. Preceded in death by her dear husband, Roy L. DeBord; precious son, Bud DeBord; parents, William Clayton & Gladys Johnson Luttrell; brothers, Landon, Clarence, David, Bill, and Thomas Luttrell; sister, Ann Saine; special friend, Letcher Mullins.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Diane Eves of Knoxville

Amanda Arp & husband, John of Clinton

5 grandchildren Greg Burnett & wife, Leeanne of Signal Mountain, GA

Brian Burnett & wife, Tracie of Ringgold, GA

Donna Brown & husband, Kenny of Knoxville

Lyndsey Acres & husband, Chad of Powell

Kristin Arp of Clinton

11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren

Sister Betty Bearden of Summerville, GA

Sister-in-law Shirley Luttrell of Calhoun, GA

Special Friend Dorothy Walsh of Kingston

The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Central Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following the visitation at 12:00 noon, with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at 1:00 p.m., at Kingston Memorial Gardens.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.