Dine & Donate bigger and better in 2017

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

Starting today (Monday January 9th), 12 local restaurants will participate in ADFAC’s “A Year of Dine & Donate.”

On Dine & Donate Mondays (the second Monday of each month), the restaurants listed below will donate a significant portion of their daily sales to ADFAC.

In Clinton:

  • Gondolier
  • Hoskins
  • Riverview Grill

In Oak Ridge:

  • Burchfield’s
  • Dean’s
  • Gallo Loco
  • Mediterranean Delight
  • Outback
  • Popeyes
  • Razzleberry’s
  • Soup Kitchen

Both Subways in Clinton will participate and so will the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, and the Subways in Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate in 2017, including Oak Ridge Today, Leidos, UT-Battelle, ORNL Federal Credit Union, J & M’s Butcher Shop, and Randy Mcfarland—State Farm Agent.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC, is an independent nonprofit agency established in 1987 that exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

