Defendants in Campbell child death case to be tried separately

The defendants in a high-profile murder case in Campbell County will be tried separately.

36-year-old Joshua Adam Comer and 32-year-old Amber Leann Orton are facing charges in the 2014 death of Orton’s three-year-old daughter Gabriella. She died on June 10th, 2014 after she had been brought to Lafollette Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Comer is accused of first-degree murder and child abuse for allegedly causing the injuries that led to the toddler’s death. He will be tried first, with a trial date set for October 2nd in Campbell County. A hearing will be held in February as part of the run-up to the trial.

Orton is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse for failing to report the abuse that led to her daughter’s death. No trial date was immediately set, but it will be sometime after Comer’s day in court.

Orton has been in custody since her indictment on June 24th of 2014 and Comer is also in custody, albeit being held outside Campbell County. He has been incarcerated since he was located later that same day following a manhunt.