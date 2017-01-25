Clinton man arrested on charges out of Knox

A Clinton man was taken into custody following a felony traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Anderson County deputies received a be-on-the-lookout alert (or BOLO) from Knox County authorities for a car that had fled from a traffic stop early Sunday and shortly after 1:15 am, Deputy Adam Warren spotted the car and initiated a felony traffic stop in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

The three occupants of the vehicle were detained for questioning and Knox County deputies responded to the scene to take the driver of the car, 23-year-old Danial James Poore II, into custody. The other two people in the car were released without charges being filed.

Poore, as of Wednesday morning, remained in custody at the Knox County Jail on charges of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. It is unclear why Knox County deputies had attempted to pull him over in the first place.