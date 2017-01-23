Clinton Council meets tonight (Monday January 23rd)

The Clinton City Council will meet tonight (Monday January 23rd) at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

Among the items that will be discussed tonight will be an update from City Manager Roger Houck on the status of the state project to replace the Lewallen Bridge connecting South Clinton and Clinton proper on Highway 25W. According to the city manager’s report included in the agenda for this evening’s meeting, Houck recently met with TDOT officials, who informed him that the project is still on schedule and that the design phase is nearing completion. Houck reports that TDOT has incorporated the various requests made by the city to be included in the design, such as lighting and bike lanes. A plans review meeting is also set for next month, at which time city leaders could learn more about the expected timetable for the bridge project.

Tonight’s meeting will be the last one at City Hall until March, as City Hall is undergoing renovations. Next month, meetings of city boards and committees as well as the City Council and the School Board will be moved to other locations.

On Thursday February 9 th , the Clinton School Board will meet at 5:30 pm at Clinton Elementary School.

Monday February 13th’s meetings of the Clinton Board of Zoning Appeals and the city’s Regional Planning Commission will meet in the Club Room at the Clinton Community Center beginning at 6 pm.

Tuesday February 14 th and Tuesday February 21 st , Clinton City Court will be held at 8 am in the Memorial Room at the Community Center.

Monday February 27th, the Clinton City Council’s regular February meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in the Club Room at the Community Center.

Among the upgrades in the Council meeting room will be the audio/visual equipment used by ACTV, Comcast Cable Channel 95, some of which has been in use since 1998.

For a look at this evening’s agenda and next month’s meeting schedule changes, visit www.clintontn.net.