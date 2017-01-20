Home / Local News / CHS Multi-purpose facility plans coming into focus

CHS Multi-purpose facility plans coming into focus

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 53 Views

As work is getting closer to beginning on the multi-purpose facility at Clinton High School, we have some more information about the project. Originally designed to connect to the existing Field House, the design in play now calls for a complete replacement of the aging Field House with a two-story structure with weight rooms on the first and second floors, offices for coaches and both men’s and women’s restrooms. The facility will also include a large area covered with artifical turf that can be used by not only the football team but other groups as well, including the ROTC and Robotics organizations. In addition, there will be a film room with stadium seating where players can not only watch game film, but the entire student can assemble for classes, chorla performances and guest speakers just to name a few possible alternate uses.

The Hollingsworth Foundation has come on board to help facilitate the $1.2 million project, which is being funded by $200,000 from the county school system, private and corporate donations and in-kind donations of goods and services.

Officials hope to break ground on the facility in March, with a targeted opening date of August.

