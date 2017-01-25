CHS hoops legend Hall passes

Former Clinton High School basketball standout Sam Hall, who was honored last week by his former school, passed away Monday morning in Texas after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hall was 68 years old. In the 60s, he became a Clinton basketball legend through his exploits on the court. After he was diagnosed with cancer, family members and friends organized a tribute during a Clinton High home game last week that featured a reunion of sorts of his former classmates, teammates, fans and well-wishers. His family said that after the event, he was deeply touched that this community had not forgotten him.

After leaving Clinton, he attended college in Georgia before serving as an Army Ranger in the Vietnam War, earning both a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, among other military distinctions.

Hall spent his final years in Willis, Texas and that is where he will be laid to rest later this week. His family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm, Central time, at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. His funeral service will be conducted Friday at the Willis United Methodist Church followed graveside services in nearby Orange, Texas.