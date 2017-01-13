CHS athletic facility gets green light from BOE

Thursday, the Anderson County Board of Education approved construction of multi-use facility at Clinton High School, a project estimated to cost around $1.2 million. Ground could be broken as early as March 1st with a targeted opening in August.

The new facility will allow sports teams as well as band members, dance team members, cheerleaders and others to have a dedicated practice space instead of having to use hallways or the school cafeteria. The facility will also be used by the CHS Robotics team.

Initial plans called for a state of the art sound system throughout the facility as well as men’s and women’s showers and locker rooms.

The second floor will house coaching offices and a film room.

The facility is also expected to include a weight training area, artificial surface practice field for football, band, cheerleaders and dance teams. An additional open area will provide space for the wrestling and volleyball teams as well.

A fundraising drive is underway and if you would like to donate to the project, which is being funded by those monetary donations as well as money set aside by the School Board and in-kind donations, you can call CHS Athletic Director Brad Collette at 865-457-2611.