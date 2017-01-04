Charter Commission meets, adopts rules

Meeting for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday, the Anderson County Charter Commission voted to adopt five rules regarding meetings and procedures.

Rule #1 states that no member of the Charter Commission will be able to speak more than twice on a specific motion and the length of their comments will be limited to three minutes, unless the panel votes to “extend the length of time and the number of times a member may speak on a given motion.” Whomever makes the motion will not be limited in addressing questions or concerns, and will also be able to make a closing argument before a formal vote on the motion in question is taken.

Rule #2 states that citizens and public officials will be able to speak one time on each agenda item as it comes up, also limited to three minutes of speaking time, and encourages groups to select a spokesperson to avoid excessive repetition. Related to rule number two, #3 states that “comments by Charter Commissioners, public officials, and citizens must be professional and respectful and must refrain from outbursts, profanity, questioning motives, and personal attacks. The chair can limit comments to those relevant to the item to be voted on and can stop inappropriate, disruptive, or overly repetitive speakers.”

The fourth rule requires a roll call vote on any and all final charter items.

A fifth rule will allow Charter Commission Chairman VL Stonecipher to weigh in during discussions and vote without having to be the tiebreaker.

The eight-member Charter Commission is charged with examining the way the county government is structured and drafting a charter to be voted on in a countywide referendum. Changes could be minor or they could be sweeping.

During the first meeting of the panel last month, Charter Commission members said repeatedly that they wanted to hear public input, especially during meetings, but last night left Commission members wanting as no one at the sparsely-attended meeting weighed in during the panel’s rules discussion.

The Charter Commission’s next meeting will be Monday February 5th in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton and will begin at 6 pm. Typically held on the first Monday of each month, this month’s meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the New Year’s holiday.