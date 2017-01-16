Charges against Rocky Top man on to CC grand jury

A Rocky Top man charged in the death of a 21-year-old Lafollette woman had his case bound over to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in a Campbell County courtroom last week.

28-year-old Michael Alan Chesney was charged with vehicular homicide in the October death of Kristian Leach. He was allegedly driving the car that Leach was a passenger in when it struck a utility pole on Jacksboro Pike.

While he denied being under the influence of any substance at the time of the crash, Chesney did reportedly tell police he had “been up all night the night before partying and drinking.”

Chesney failed all of the field sobriety tests administered to him by Lafollette Police and claimed to have fallen asleep driving before the single car crash.

Leach died from injuries sustained in the crash at UT Medical Center.

Chesney also faces charges of DUI, violating the state’s financial responsibility law and failing to exercise due care.