“Caring for Yourself as the Caregiver” focus of Morning Pointe event

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

Morning Pointe of Clinton is hosting an informative talk about “Caring for Yourself as the Caregiver.” Elaine Wilson from Choices Tennessee will be the speaker for the evening. The program will run from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 24th. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. Please call Morning Pointe of Clinton at 457-4005 with questions or to R.S.V.P. Morning Pointe of Clinton is located at 960 S Charles G Seivers Blvd in Clinton.

