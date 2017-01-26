Campbell tourism grant aims to lure fishing tourneys

Last week, we told you that Anderson County had received a $50,000 Tourism Enhancement Grant from the state of Tennessee to double the size of the boat launch at Anderson County Park, a project tourism officials hope will help attract more fishing tournaments to the county.

Campbell County was also awarded a Tourism Enhancement Grant in the amount of $47,500 and they, too, will be focusing on attracting more fishing tournaments to Norris Lake. In Campbell County, the funds will be used to extend two of the boat ramps at Lonas Young Park to 170 feet each, and add a fourth, 170-foot boat ramp.

In the release announcing the grants last week, the state says that grants like these help counties and cities improve local assets to increase the economic impact of tourism.

The Tourism Enhancement Grants are funded through the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which is designed to improve the economic indicators in rural communities across Tennessee. Announcements will follow this spring for Site Development Grants, Main Street Entrepreneur Grants and Asset-Enhancement Grants for distressed communities.

An advisory committee made up of staff from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture selected the 29 communities from a pool of 50 grant applications.