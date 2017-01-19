Billie Jean Wilson, age 88 of Clinton passed away on January 17, 2017 at her residence. Billie retired as a hairdresser in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Elks Lodge and Daughters of the Nile (Shriners). She attended New Beginning Baptist Church in Caryville, Tennessee. Throughout her life she loved bowling in Oak Ridge with her friends and traveling. Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “T.J.” Wilson; parents, Austin and Thelma Miller; brother-in-law, Andy Leake.
She is survived by:
Sons……………… Thomas D. Wilson & wife Linda
Grandchildren…….. Jennifer Prindiville & husband Chris
Great Grandchildren. Garrett Wilson, Cawyer Clowers, Shelby & Brayden Farrar,
Sister………………….. Betty Leake
Special friend……….. Dave Stacy
Brother-in-law…. George & wife Jennie Wilson
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Dr. Billy Goins officiating. Her burial will be 10:30 am, Saturday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com