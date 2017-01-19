Arrangements pending for child killed in OR Crash

As we reported earlier this week, Oak Ridge Police identified the four adults injured in Friday’s two-car collision that left a three-year-old boy dead and another juvenile injured. The four injured adults, all of whom were traveling in the same SUV have been identified as 21-year-old Ashley Braden of Clinton; 23-year-old Jason Braden II of Clinton; 26-year-old Joshua Selvidge of Knox County; and 28-year-old Dustin Sheehy of Oak Ridge. The name of the child who was killed has not been released, nor has information about the injured juvenile. One of the adults was released from UT Medical Center over the weekend.

While authorities have not released the name of the child who died, Jones Mortuary in Clinton has announced that they will be handling funeral arrangements for Jason Robert Braden III, whom the obituary says died “from injuries sustained during an automobile accident” in Oak Ridge on Friday January 13th. The funeral home had not finalized arrangements as of the time this report was filed, but when they are, we will pass them along to you on the air and online.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.