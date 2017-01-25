Andersonville FVD Chili Supper February 11th

The Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Chili Supper on Saturday February 11th beginning at 5:30 pm in the cafeteria of Andersonville Elementary School.

Supper begins at 5:30 with a live auction conducted by Bear Stephenson set to start at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are available at the door and admission will be $5 per person with children ages 5 and under admitted free.

They will have chili (of course), along with hot dogs, pies, cakes and more baked goods.

All proceeds support the men and women of the AVFD.