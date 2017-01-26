Home / Featured / Alexander to chair Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development

Alexander to chair Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 28 Views

The Senate Appropriations Committee announced Wednesday that U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, will serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development for the 115th Congress.

That subcommittee oversees funding for national priorities such as energy research, nuclear weapons modernization, and waterways infrastructure that are funded through the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a press release said. It also oversees funding for Tennessee priorities, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Y-12 National Security Complex, cleanup in Oak Ridge, and Chickamauga Lock.

Along with leading the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Alexander is the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and will also serve on the following committees this Congress:

  • Energy and Natural Resources Committee
  • Rules and Administration Committee

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell tourism grant aims to lure fishing tourneys

Last week, we told you that Anderson County had received a $50,000 Tourism Enhancement Grant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved