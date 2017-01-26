Alexander to chair Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development

The Senate Appropriations Committee announced Wednesday that U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, will serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development for the 115th Congress.

That subcommittee oversees funding for national priorities such as energy research, nuclear weapons modernization, and waterways infrastructure that are funded through the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a press release said. It also oversees funding for Tennessee priorities, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Y-12 National Security Complex, cleanup in Oak Ridge, and Chickamauga Lock.

Along with leading the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Alexander is the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and will also serve on the following committees this Congress: