AC E911 offers CodeRed to all citizens

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 95 Views

(ACSD)  All residents and businesses in Anderson County are encouraged to sign up with CodeRED to receive emergency notifications. When you enroll in the CodeRED system, alerts are issued to you by your geographical location.

You can receive alerts to your cell phone, land line, by text, and even by email. You can choose what device you want alerts sent to and you can also choose exactly what type of alerts you want to receive. These alerts can be anything from severe weather warnings sent directly from the National Weather Service, evacuation notices, to missing child alerts.

CodeRED is free to all Anderson County residents and is being offered through the Anderson County E911 office.  Please sign up and help spread the word to your friends and family. If you have trouble signing up or know someone that doesn’t have internet access call our office at 865-463-8160 and officials would be happy to assist you with it.

https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFF7BD545817

