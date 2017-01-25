ACSD investigating cause of Saturday fire

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the cause of a fire that seriously damaged a mobile home on Norris Freeway Saturday morning.

After firefighters from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department doused the blaze, investigators spoke with the resident of the single-wide trailer, who told them he was in the process of moving out and had not stayed there in a couple of nights.

On Friday, the ACSD reports that deputies were called to the trailer in response to a dispute between one of the owners of the property and the resident’s son.

Fresh dual-axle truck tracks were found at the scene and neither the resident nor his son own such a vehicle, but the resident did tell deputies that his son had had previous run-ins with two men that do drive a dual-axle pickup.

The CID is investigating this case. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.