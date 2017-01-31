Home / Featured / AC students wrapping up surprise 4-day weekend

Students in the Anderson County school system are wrapping up an impromptu four-day weekend and getting ready to return to class on Wednesday.

School leaders announced that schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday of this week late Friday after over 800 students called out sick by the end of last week as well as a large number of teachers.

Officials thought that by allowing students some more time to get over what ails them without spreading germs back and forth, they could prevent the further spread of illness. Students and teachers have experienced flu-like symptoms as well as stomach problems and upper respiratory issues.

On Monday, custodians across the county spent the day deep cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, flat surfaces, door knobs and anything else that can be touched.

Classes are set to resume Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s (tonight) scheduled basketball doubleheader at Clinton High School will go on as scheduled, with girls’ varsity action starting at 6 pm and the boys’ game to follow. We will have live coverage for you on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press beginning with live updates during Trading Time Primetime.

