Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Senior Center ramping up for busy February

AC Senior Center ramping up for busy February

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The Anderson County Senior Center will be busy throughout the month of February.

Here is a look at some of the special events taking place during February.

Wednesday February 1st at 11 am, there will be “Lunch Out” at the Pizza Inn on Clinton Highway.

Friday February 3rd, Second Harvest will distribute food in the Senior Center parking lot at 11 am.

Monday February 6th at 10 am, pet food will be distributed, and at 2 pm, non-food items will be distributed.

On Tuesday February 7th at noon, there will be a presentation entitled “What Medicare Covers,” followed at 1 pm by lunch from Riggs Drugs.

Wednesday February 8th, Second Harvest will be back at 11 am.

Valentine’s Day, Tuesday February 14th, will be highlighted by the center’s Valentine’s Day lunch and party at 1 pm and a meeting of the Anderson County Office on Aging at 2 pm.

February 15th will be another Lunch Out event, this time at Captain D’s.

February 16th at noon, a presentation called “Strengthening” will be made.

February 22nd, Second Harvest will be back at 11 am.

February 23rd, the Health Class with Tyler begins at 11:30 am.

Keep in mind as well that new or gently used purses are being accepted as the Senior Center gets ready for its second annual Purse Sale fundraiser. The sale is set for March 31st.

The Anderson County Senior Center is located at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton and is open from 8 am to 4 pm weekdays. Call them at 865-457-3259 or send an email to acseniors@andersontn.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Groundhog Day “Job Shadow Day” for ACS students

(Anderson County Schools) According to folklore, if prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on February …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved