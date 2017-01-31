AC Senior Center ramping up for busy February

The Anderson County Senior Center will be busy throughout the month of February.

Here is a look at some of the special events taking place during February.

Wednesday February 1st at 11 am, there will be “Lunch Out” at the Pizza Inn on Clinton Highway.

Friday February 3rd, Second Harvest will distribute food in the Senior Center parking lot at 11 am.

Monday February 6th at 10 am, pet food will be distributed, and at 2 pm, non-food items will be distributed.

On Tuesday February 7th at noon, there will be a presentation entitled “What Medicare Covers,” followed at 1 pm by lunch from Riggs Drugs.

Wednesday February 8th, Second Harvest will be back at 11 am.

Valentine’s Day, Tuesday February 14th, will be highlighted by the center’s Valentine’s Day lunch and party at 1 pm and a meeting of the Anderson County Office on Aging at 2 pm.

February 15th will be another Lunch Out event, this time at Captain D’s.

February 16th at noon, a presentation called “Strengthening” will be made.

February 22nd, Second Harvest will be back at 11 am.

February 23rd, the Health Class with Tyler begins at 11:30 am.

Keep in mind as well that new or gently used purses are being accepted as the Senior Center gets ready for its second annual Purse Sale fundraiser. The sale is set for March 31st.

The Anderson County Senior Center is located at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton and is open from 8 am to 4 pm weekdays. Call them at 865-457-3259 or send an email to acseniors@andersontn.org.