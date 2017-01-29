AC schools closed Monday, Tuesday due to illness

Anderson County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to widespread illness among students and teachers.

The district had about 800 students out of school due to illness Thursday, which is about 12 percent of their student population.

A couple of the county schools have also had several teachers out due to illness, and they have had difficulty securing enough substitute teachers to fill each classroom.

Most of the illness has been stomach-like virus, reports of people with flu-like symptoms and upper respiratory issues.

Administrators thought a long, extended weekend would keep kids from coming together in large groups and spreading germs back and forth, school officials said.

The district plans to bring in custodial staff on Monday to sanitize the schools, focusing on wiping down desks, door knobs and other surfaces.