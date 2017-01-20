Home / Local News / AC officials add school bus route after overcrowding

AC officials add school bus route after overcrowding

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 60 Views

After Anderson County school officials received complaints from parents over overcrowding on a bus route, a second route was added this week.

Parents informed school leaders that a bus serving Norwood Middle and Clinton High was crowded enough that, at times, students were forced to stand or even sit on the floor.

After looking into it, the school system added another bus to the route to alleviate the situation and say that overcrowding, while rare, tends to happen earlier in the semester as routes are adjusted.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

