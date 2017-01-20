AC officials add school bus route after overcrowding

After Anderson County school officials received complaints from parents over overcrowding on a bus route, a second route was added this week.

Parents informed school leaders that a bus serving Norwood Middle and Clinton High was crowded enough that, at times, students were forced to stand or even sit on the floor.

After looking into it, the school system added another bus to the route to alleviate the situation and say that overcrowding, while rare, tends to happen earlier in the semester as routes are adjusted.