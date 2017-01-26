AC Commission to meet, discuss landfill

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Monday January 30th to discuss one issue, the Blockhouse Valley Landfill.

The landfill has been under state monitoring for years because of previous problems at the site, and was due to be turned back over to Anderson County this month. However, because the state Department of Environment and Conservation says that several things that should have been done two years ago have not been completed, they are leaving the landfill under state supervision for one more year and billing the county around $13,000 to continue environmental monitoring at the site.

Many of the concerns center around drainage issues.

Monday’s meeting will allow commissioners to discuss this issue in greater detail as they work to address the problems brought up by the state and determine exactly who will lead those efforts.

The special called session will be held on Monday January 30th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.