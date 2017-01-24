42 THP Troopers take part in inauguration

Forty two members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) returned home this past Saturday after assisting the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) during the 58th Inauguration of the President of the United States. As part of a joint operation, the THP helped provide security during the inauguration events with numerous local and state law enforcement agencies from across the nation, as well as federal authorities and military personnel.

Members of the THP traveled to the nation’s capital in patrol units and arrived on Wednesday. On Thursday, State Troopers were briefed and sworn-in as deputies of the U.S. Marshal Service in order to have law enforcement authority in D.C. The troopers were then assigned to the Presidential inaugural parade route. Troopers were stationed between Ninth and Tenth Avenues on Pennsylvania Avenue where they provided perimeter security for the presidential motorcade and parade participants. There were not any incidents involving THP troopers during Friday’s 18-hour assignment.

“This was the third Presidential Inauguration that THP has been requested to assist,” said Colonel Tracy Trott. “We were honored and excited to be invited back to participate and represent Tennessee in this celebration of our democracy. The magnitude of responsibility was enormous, and the 42 troopers who were selected stepped up to the challenge with extreme professionalism. This was one of those lifelong opportunities they will always remember,” Colonel Tracy Trott said.

The THP also assisted with security efforts for the 56th and 57th Presidential Inauguration in January 2009 and 2013.

All expenses for the inaugural detail, including the troopers’ salaries, travel, meals, and lodging, will be reimbursed to the department by the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department.