2 treated for smoke inhalation after Saturday fire

Two people were taken to an area emergency room early Saturday following a house fire in Claxton.

The fire was reported at a home in the 600 block of Foust Carney Road in Claxton at around 1:30 am Saturday. Claxton firefighters and Anderson County deputies responded to the scene, as did members of the Anderson County EMS.

The resident of the home, Michelle Simpson, told deputies that something in an upstairs bathroom had caught fire, but she was not sure what it was, as the space heater in that room was not at the time of the fire.

Simpson and a man staying at the home were both taken to Methodist Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.