Home / Featured / 2 treated for smoke inhalation after Saturday fire

2 treated for smoke inhalation after Saturday fire

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 66 Views

Two people were taken to an area emergency room early Saturday following a house fire in Claxton.

The fire was reported at a home in the 600 block of Foust Carney Road in Claxton at around 1:30 am Saturday. Claxton firefighters and Anderson County deputies responded to the scene, as did members of the Anderson County EMS.

The resident of the home, Michelle Simpson, told deputies that something in an upstairs bathroom had caught fire, but she was not sure what it was, as the space heater in that room was not at the time of the fire.

Simpson and a man staying at the home were both taken to Methodist Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOT ready for winter

(TDOT)  The Tennessee Department of Transportation can assure motorists it is stocked and ready to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved