Groundhog Day “Job Shadow Day” for ACS students

(Anderson County Schools) According to folklore, if prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on February 2 he will return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, spring is on the way. Anderson County Schools has decided Ground Hog Day would be the perfect day for students across the district to come out of the traditional classroom to determine where their shadow might lead them in a career.

Dr. Tim Parrott, ACS Director of Schools and Kelly Myers, ACS Director of Career and Technical Education, hope to have over 700 students in the district participating in some aspect of local business and industry. The day has been planned with the hopes of giving students a glimpse into the career they might aspire while opening the doors to business and industry partners in our local communities.

Students will experience the jobs that are available, trends in industry that will affect those jobs and our local economy and how they can develop the work ethic to prepare for a career in that field. The assistance of parents, community leaders, Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and other industry partners was instrumental in making Ground Hog Day possible.

On the morning of February 2, district 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th graders will be invited to go to work with their parent/ guardian to experience their work first hand. Eighth graders from the district’s four middle schools, Clinton, Lake City, Norris, and Norwood, along with juniors from the two high schools, Anderson County and Clinton, will be scheduled for industry tours at Clayton Homes, Magna Eagle Bend Manufacturing, Northrop Grumman Remotec, SL Tennessee and Y-12.

Additionally, ACHS and CHS Criminal Justice students will find their shadows with opportunities at the Anderson County Court House.

Throughout the day, students and their shadows are invited to TWEET about their experience by tagging @ACSchoolTN and the hashtag #GroundHogDay4ACStudents. Top tweets of the day from students or shadows will earn gift cards for students for their effort in sharing their experience on social media. The community is invited to follow Anderson County Schools @ACSchoolTN #GroundHogDay4ACStudents.