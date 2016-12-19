YWCA expanding domestic abuse services in Anderson

The YWCA of Knoxville is expanding its Anderson County domestic violence services, including finding more ways to locate housing options for those trying to escape an abusive situation.

A grant in the amount of $143,000 from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee will allow the agency to hire a new coordinator for domestic violence services as well as provide an Anderson County office. Currently, a full-time and part-time advocate have to drive back and forth between Knox and Anderson counties for court appearances, counseling and other duties.

The funding also will allow and expansion of existing services including training volunteers and finding more emergency housing options for those fleeing domestic abuse.

With no dedicated emergency domestic violence shelter in the county, these funds will go a long way toward finding those in an abusive situation a safe place to stay while they figure out what to do next.

The YWCA says it is developing partnerships with about two dozen Anderson County law enforcement agencies, civic groups, churches and faith-based organizations to teach the groups’ members how to spot signs of abuse.