Woman ‘just out driving’ leads deputies on chase

A Maryville woman was arrested on Friday morning after leading an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit down Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

According to Deputy Clinton Foland’s report, he had been driving east on Seivers just before 7:40 am on Friday when he spotted a speeding car headed west. After turning around, Foland reported that he had to travel at over 80 miles an hour just to catch up. The fleeing vehicle turned into the parking lot of the Big Lots shopping center, went around the Cash Express building, got on to Longmire Road and turned once again on to Seivers Boulevard, where Foland reported that the driver swerved into oncoming lanes of travel and ran the red light at Yarnell, continuing west until she was stopped by traffic at the intersection of Seivers and Main.

There, deputies conducted a high-risk stop and removed the driver, 20-year-old Caitlin Reilly of Maryville, from the car and took her into custody. Significant front end damage was spotted on the passenger side of her car.

Reilly told deputies that she did not know where she was and that she had been trying to get to Karns. She said that she had been in a fight with her ex-boyfriend and was “just out driving,” according to the report. When asked about the damage to her car, Reilly at first said she had struck a mailbox the previous day, but later admitted she did not know what she had hit. She did say that she had called her ex’s parents and asked them to come get her because she had been in a wreck and was in “emotional distress and should not be driving.” As deputies questioned Reilly further, her ex’s parents arrived and confirmed that she had called and asked to be picked up.

Clinton Police later determined that the damage had occurred when she had struck a state road sign and a high curb near the intersection of Seivers Boulevard and Hillvale Road. Debris at the scene of that crash matched Reilly’s vehicle.

Reilly was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of reckless driving and evading arrest filed by the Sheriff’s Department as well as charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, failure to maintain a single lane and for striking the road sign filed by the CPD. She was released on bond late Friday afternoon.