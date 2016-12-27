Wayne Williams age 49 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Wayne was a graduate of ITT Technical Institute. He was a perfectionist in landscaping. Wayne was a loyal friend, loving and helpful brother, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Wayne is survived by his brothers, Stanley Eugene Williams & wife Sandra of Clinton, TN, Joseph Howard Williams of Portland, ME, and Wade Williams of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Mary Ruth Underwood of Zephry Hills, FL, Judy Christine Williams, Geneva Mae Williams, and Margie Lucille Arnold all of Knoxville, TN; special friend, Tracy Rabi and a host of other relatives and friends.

Wayne’s family will have a graveside service followed by his interment on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 2:00pm at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery in Powell, TN with Rev. Floyd Taylor and Lester Williams officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com