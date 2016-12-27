Home / Obituaries / Wayne Williams age 49 of Knoxville

Wayne Williams age 49 of Knoxville

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Wayne Williams age 49 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Wayne was a graduate of ITT Technical Institute. He was a perfectionist in landscaping. Wayne was a loyal friend, loving and helpful brother, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Wayne is survived by his brothers, Stanley Eugene Williams & wife Sandra of Clinton, TN, Joseph Howard Williams of Portland, ME, and Wade Williams of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Mary Ruth Underwood of Zephry Hills, FL, Judy Christine Williams, Geneva Mae Williams, and Margie Lucille Arnold all of Knoxville, TN; special friend, Tracy Rabi and a host of other relatives and friends.

Wayne’s family will have a graveside service followed by his interment on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 2:00pm at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery in Powell, TN with Rev. Floyd Taylor and Lester Williams officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sharon Lee McGhee, age 79, of Lake City

Sharon Lee McGhee, age 79, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved